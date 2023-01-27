Flows To Bay, the San Mateo Countywide Water Prevention Program, announced a record year for sales of its Countywide Rain Barrel Program.
After last year’s pilot program, 825 barrels were sold over the course of four distribution events in Daly City, Millbrae, Redwood City and Millbrae.
Flows To Bay partnered with Rain Water Solutions to acquire barrels in bulk directly from the manufacturer allowing barrels to be offered at $80 — a significantly reduced price below the retail amount. Qualifying applicants can also apply for the countywide rain barrel rebate, further reducing the unit price at up to 100% of the cost reimbursed.
The program was created as a water capture and conservation strategy to address California’s ongoing drought conditions and to provide water quality and environmental benefits.
By capturing rainwater during the current and upcoming wet months, rain barrels help cut back potable water used for irrigation by offsetting some landscape watering needs during periodic dry spells through fall and winter. The 825 50-gallon barrels sold will capture 41,250 gallons of water each time they are completely filled.
Flows To Bay, the public outreach arm of the San Mateo Countywide Water Pollution Prevention Program, is a program of the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County, a joint powers agency of the County and the 20 cities and towns in San Mateo County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.