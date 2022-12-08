A new-six story residential project, slated to replace The Record Man in Redwood City, cleared a review hurdle Tuesday after receiving support from the city’s Planning Commission.
In a 5-0 vote, commissioners agreed to recommend the City Council approve the needed amendments to allow for a new six-story, 130-unit structure to be built at 1330 El Camino Real, agreeing the project’s Mediterranean-style will fit the area aesthetically and the additional housing would be a major benefit to the city.
“I love the project. It’s just a really nice, handsome, thoughtful building. I think it will go great on El Camino Real and the bigger picture is that it’s the highest and best use of the land, providing housing that’s desperately needed,” Commissioner Isabella Chu said.
Of the rental units proposed, 105 would be studio apartments, 14 one-bedroom apartments, eight two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom apartments. A total of 26 units, about 20%, would be listed at below-market rate — 13 listed at moderately low, six at low affordability and seven at very low.
Future residents would also have access to 117 parking spots, more than 50 bike parking spots, a gym, amenities room and more than 16,000 square feet of open space including a rooftop terrace and community garden.
While Chu and Commissioner Kimberly Koch disagreed on whether the project included too much parking, Vice Chair Filip Crnogorac stressed the importance of enforcing parking laws in the local neighborhood as more residents enter the area.
“More people will bring more traffic to the area. That’s to be expected but, from the city side, we should make sure that the current parking designations are enforced to the neighborhood and people in this neighborhood do not have a reduced quality of life due to this new great project,” Crnogorac said.
Aside from its main frontage, the 25,624-acre site is largely surrounded by residential neighborhoods. It’s been home to The Record Man, one of the last record shops in the area, for more than 30 years along with a doughnut shop, Happy Donuts, and Cycle Gear, a shop selling motorcycle parts and gear.
In May of last year, a fire broke out in part of the Record Man shop, mostly damaging the exterior of the building, leaving burn marks along the right side of the structure and busting the second floor windows. Smoke damage claimed roughly 85,000 different records, including his entire international section, gospel, rat pack and World War II radio transcripts, a loss shop owner Gary Saxxon called devastating at the time.
The three shops would need to be demolished to make way for the new project. Toby Long, the principal and founder of Cleverhomes, the design and project management firm behind the proposal, said relocation assistance was not being provided to shop owners at this time.
Koch said she has been a “long-term fan” of The Record Man and has enjoyed visiting the doughnut shop but ultimately supported the proposal. Staff also found the application met most conditions for approval.
Though the building is two stories taller than permitted in the four-story zoned area, staff noted the extra height is permitted by a state density bonus granted to projects that offer an adequate number of affordable units. Staff and commissioners also agreed the height was reasonable given that a neighboring residential project, sitting just 8 feet away from the 1330 El Camino Real project site, is also six-stories tall.
The site was also once designated as a historic city resource but staff noted that designation was revoked after a third review found the structure did not meet necessary criteria needed to qualify for the title. The study, commissioned by the city to settle two earlier conflicting findings, was accepted by the Historic Resources Advisory Committee in June of 2020.
The proposal will now go before the City Council that will decide whether to grant a Downtown Precise Plan amendment, downtown community permit and other needed findings for the project to be built.
In other business, the commission also held a public hearing to review a draft subsequent environmental review for the Downtown Precise Plan completed to gauge the impacts of increasing housing and office development caps in downtown.
City officials are looking to make room for more than a million square feet of office space and 830 new housing units after capping out on office and residential development limits downtown. The increases would allow for six of eight Gatekeeper Process projects to move forward, given that they would need General Plan and DTPP amendments to be built.
The new developments, according to the SEIR, could result in increased shadows, some strains on utilities and infrastructure, heightened noise pollution and impacts to air quality, however, with mitigations, those issues would be reduced to less than significant.
Some significant and unavoidable impacts were also identified in the study, including impacts to cultural and historical sites, air quality and climate change. Staff and consultants noted many mitigations have already been put in place, such as the city’s all-electric reach codes, but the team said they opted to designate the impacts as significant and unavoidable as a conservative measure.
No formal action was taken during the meeting and commissioners will have another chance to review the proposed amendments and SEIR in the new year. Public comment on the SEIR can still be submitted to the Planning Department until Dec. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.