This winter’s historical amounts of rain and wind wreaked havoc among the county’s parks and, while most are open, some of the most visited trails have been temporarily closed for repairs.
The Sawyer Camp Trail, a segment of the Crystal Springs Regional Trail, and Coyote Point Park are the most visited parks in the county, said Carla Schoof, San Mateo County Parks communications manager. Both were severely affected by storm damage, she added.
Schoof said the Sawyer Camp Trail received heavy amounts of water flowing over and under the paved trail causing gaps between the soil and paved road, resulting in segments of instability.
“We know how important this trail is to the community, it’s a daily routine for many people and we get it, it’s beautiful,” Schoof said. “While we really appreciate how important it is, we have to guarantee the safety of the location.”
The Sawyer Camp Trail is more than 6 miles long and runs along the Crystal Springs and San Andreas reservoirs. Geotechnical engineers were assigned to assess the condition of the trail, identify repairs and safe areas to use, Schoof said. The engineers are expected to report results in the next two to three weeks.
Pacific Gas and Electric is also working on the north end of the trail, which is closed, for a gas transmission project that is expected to be finished by May 3, according to County Parks.
At Coyote Point, more than 60 trees fell during the winter storms and Schoof said the park is partially open on the weekends, however, there are still some areas where trees are leaning and need to be inspected. The park receives high winds in late spring and early summer and could result in more tree failures, Schoof added. The park is also without electricity because one of the trees fell on a transformer box and was damaged by a falling tree. The county is in the process of having the box renovated and it is anticipated to be fixed around early June, Schoof said.
The Devil’s Slide Trail is closed at the north gate entrance until late May due to ongoing rockslides from this winter’s storms. The south gate is open but will be temporarily closed May 9 to May 19 to provide access for repair crew’s equipment, according to County Parks.
Wunderlich Park in Woodside is open but portions of the Alambique Trail and Skyline trail are closed while County Parks staff works to repair washed-out segments of the trails from storm damage.
The Fitzgerald Marine Reserve north of Pillar Point Harbor and Mavericks Beach is located in Moss Beach. The Seal Cove stairs at the end of Cypress Avenue were repaired and are open to use. The damaged bridge is closed indefinitely. The easy-access ramp to the beach and tidepools was damaged and needs to be reengineered, according to County Parks.
Huddart Park is open but segments of Kings Mountain, Richards Road, Toyon Campground Road and Dean Trails are closed as County Parks staff work to clear debris and repair damaged areas.
“Huddart Park was hit very hard and most of the trails are open but it is closed for camping. However, people are welcome to picnic and make reservations there,” Schoof said.
Edgewood Park in Redwood City is open and people are out there looking at the wildflower blooms, Schoof said.
