Belmont is upgrading Ralston Avenue, a major thoroughfare that extends from State Route 92 to Highway 101, to make it more accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.
“It’s a complete streets project so we’re trying to make Ralston more pedestrian and bike friendly across the corridor,” said engineer Leticia Alvarez. “The project is for safety as well as improving access for all users.”
The project, which is divided into four segments, broke ground in June and segments 1 and 2 should be complete by September, Alvarez said.
Segment 1 extends from Highway 101 to El Camino Real and Segment 2 is from El Camino Real to South Road.
So far, the sidewalk has been widened on Ralston Avenue between Sixth Avenue and El Camino Real as well as on a portion of Sixth Avenue. The ramps at Ralston and Sixth avenues and at Old County Road and Ralston Avenue have been upgraded so they are ADA-accessible.
All striping and crosswalks are getting a fresh coat of paint after potholes are filled and a slurry seal treatment is applied between Highway 101 and South Road.
A new class 3 bike lane will extend from the intersection of South Road and Ralston Avenue through Twin Pines Park and then onto Emmett Avenue down to El Camino Real, where a HAWK signal will be installed. A HAWK signal, which has lights that flash when pedestrians cross the street, will also be installed at the intersection of Ralston Avenue and Elmer Street. A class 2 bike lane will also be installed on Ralston Avenue from Old County Road to Hiller Street.
Construction costs for segments 1 and 2 are $3 million, which is partly funded by a grant from the San Mateo County Transportation Authority and a federal grant, Alvarez said.
Construction cost estimates for segments 3 and 4 have yet to be determined and that phase of the project is unfunded, though the work is expected to begin on Segment 3 by 2021, Alvarez said.
Segment 3 is from South Road to Alameda de las Pulgas and Segment 4 is from Alameda de las Pulgas to State Route 92.
The project’s design, outlined in the Ralston Avenue Corridor Study, was approved by the City Council in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.