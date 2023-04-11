After a historical rain year, spring weather is blooming and brings with it pollen that one expert believes will affect allergies more than usual.
Dr. Andrew Engler, medical director for a private allergy and asthma clinic in San Mateo, believes the heavy rains from the elongated winter will be a cause for concern for allergy sensitive people.
“Heavy rain followed by warm sunny days in the spring and summer usually produces high levels of pollen,” Engler said. “Also, global warming issues in general have extended the pollen season with plants producing higher amounts of pollen for longer periods of time.”
For the time being, National Weather Service Meteorologist Brayden Murdock said the Bay Area is transitioning into spring weather but admits there still may be more rain to come, albeit not soon.
This week, Bay Area residents can expect partly cloudy mornings until about noon when the clouds should burn off and skies clear up, Murdock said.
However, it doesn’t mean temperatures will be particularly warm. Temperatures throughout the week on the Bayside will float around mid-50s to low-60s in areas like Redwood City.
On the coastside, temperatures will be cooler, ranging in the low- to mid-50s. In Half Moon Bay, it is expected to be cloudy and somewhat foggy coupled with a light breeze around 8 mph through Wednesday. In higher elevations, like Skyline Boulevard, wind gusts may reach 20 mph, and will peak Wednesday night, reaching gusts up to 35 mph.
The Bayside around San Francisco International Airport will also be pretty windy, Murdock said, because of the San Bruno gap, which is the space between the San Bruno Mountain and South San Francisco.
“When you get wind from a northern direction it will filter through there and become pretty strong,” Murdock said.
Allergy advice
The wind and warm weather is primetime for pollen. Engler, who has practiced medicine for more than 30 years focusing on allergies and asthma, said he is concerned this year will be a rough season for those who are sensitive to pollen.
“Primary tree pollen counts are already in the air and expected to get higher because of the rain. And grass pollen will begin to bloom in April and continue until around June,” Engler said.
There is still hope to curb symptoms by taking preventative measures, said Engler, who offered particular remedies.
“If you suspect that you have pollen allergies, you want to make sure you rinse the pollen out of your hair before going to bed,” Engler said.
The bedroom is one place to try and keep pollen free, he added. Pollen’s job is to stick to flowers and that means it sticks to clothes, shoes, hair and animals. He suggests avoiding bringing pollen into the bedroom. Showering before going to bed, rinsing off pets, even hypoallergenic pets, and leaving pollen-ridden laundry out of the bedroom prevents breathing it in all night long, making matters worse, he added.
“You want to keep your bedroom allergy proof as possible so you can get a good night’s sleep without breathing in the things you are most allergic to.”
Allergies wear people down, causing them to get tired and lethargic. He suggests avoiding allergy medicine paired with drowsy remedies, like Benadryl. Instead use non-drowsy antihistamines like Allegra or Claritin, he said.
Also, local honey, which some believe helps the body acclimate to the pollen, rarely works, Engler said.
“If the bee happens to make honey that is a perfect match for your allergy profile, it works. For every 100 patients, I see maybe two it works for,” Engler said.
Instead, use preventative nasal sprays but Engler added not all are created equal.
“Stay away from decongesting nose sprays such as Afrin because it can be habit forming. Instead, use preventative anti-inflammatory nose sprays like Nasacort and Flonase,” Engler said.
He added it is important to take allergy pills regularly instead of as needed because the nasal sprays and the allergy medicines both work better when the body becomes acclimated after a week or two of use.
If anything, Engler suggests taking allergy medicine before going into a situation where pollen may be high.
“I just hate to have people suffer when they can do quick and easy things to remedy it,” Engler said.
On the horizon
Murdock said the 10-day forecast is clear of any rain in the Bay Area. And if it didn’t rain again in the Bay Area this year it would rank the fifth wettest rain year on record, since 1906.
NWS Meteorologist Sara McCorkle said, in comparison, usually by April 10, Redwood City sees around 17.75 inches. This year, it is 189% of a normal rain season.
“Given that we will likely see more rain before the water year is over, which ends Sept. 30,” McCorkle said in an email. “Regardless, it’s definitely safe to say it’s been a historic winter season for Redwood City and much of the Bay Area.”
