Pull out the rain boots and watch for swaying trees because the National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Sunday and a high wind advisory until midday Friday from an atmospheric river that will last through the weekend.
As of Thursday afternoon, the county saw .21 inches of rain; however, NWS meteorologist Patrick Ayd said the rest of the afternoon leading into Friday is when the bulk of rain will fall and gusts of wind ranging from 45-60 mph, the latter number more likely for higher elevations.
“High-profile vehicles be careful. Especially because it will be slick with all the rain,” Ayd said.
He predicts the county will see anywhere from 2-3 inches of rain in that timeframe. Those in households susceptible to flooding should take preventive actions, he said.
“I wouldn’t compare it to the New Year’s Eve rain but it will still be a moderate strength system at the very least,” Ayd said.
NWS meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said, as of Wednesday, the state’s water year is 125% to 150% above normal; and those numbers will continue to climb over the next few weeks, which he predicts will be sufficiently wet.
Another atmospheric river should pass through next week with more rain headed after that, he said.
“Light rain chances continue through the weekend and then another atmospheric river next week, so it will continue to gather in rain totals,” Ayd said.
In terms of drought relief, the Bay Area is already in the lowest drought condition but, with the continued storms, the county should head into the spring with the continued momentum, he said.
As of Thursday afternoon, he said there is no flooding yet — but that could all change by Sunday.
The anticipated storm system rolling in won’t be as cold as the past two storms, Ayd said, with temperatures ranging in the high 40s and low 50s throughout most of the week.
However with high winds, Pacific Gas and Electric urges its customers to be safe and prepared by using flashlights, charging their electronic devices when possible and, if residents see a downed power line, to call 911 and stay away from them, according to a press release.
Customers can also visit pge.com for the outage map.
