More rain is headed for the Peninsula this week and next, with intermittent light showers projected to last until after Christmas.
Low-lying parts of the region are expected to get two to three inches between Tuesday, Dec. 21, and Monday, Dec. 27, and higher elevations could get as much as 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
“This is a situation where we’ve got a storm over the Pacific Ocean and it’s going to be sending these little periods of light to moderate rain throughout the week,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brooke Bingaman said. “It won’t necessarily be continuous rain the whole time.”
The storm will bring light winds Tuesday with slightly stronger winds later in the week in the 20 to 25 mph range. Coastal areas including Half Moon Bay will likely see precipitation levels consistent with other low-lying areas, around 3 inches over the course of the week, Bingaman said.
The weather pattern overall is expected to be milder than last week’s atmospheric river event that flooded roads and left several thousand in the county without power. Bingaman, however, warned of wet road conditions and holiday traffic that could cause issues.
The Sierras could see several feet of snow, up to 8 feet in higher elevations and areas as low as Redding could see snow as well.
Precipitation this season has already far surpassed that of the prior two years, with 11.24 inches measured at the San Francisco Internal Airport from Oct. 1 to Dec. 19. The average for the span is 5.31 inches and last year’s number was just 1.45 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
“We’ve got a really good start to the water year,” Bingaman said. “We’re hoping that we continue to see light to moderate precipitation continue throughout the rest of the wet season so that we can hopefully help with the drought.”
While much of the state remains in a “severe drought,” according to the National Integrated Drought Information System, the precipitation, particularly replenished snowpacks, will help to refill reservoirs on which the state relies. The state’s two largest reservoirs, Shasta and Oroville, remain at 47% and 64% of historic average, and 27% and 33% of capacity, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.