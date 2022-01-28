Those who pre-purchased one of 396 rain barrels through a Flows to Bay program can pick them up this Saturday in San Carlos during a distribution event at Lyngso Garden Materials in San Carlos.
The event Saturday, Jan. 29, will be for the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County to distribute rain barrels to residents who pre-purchased them between 9 a.m. to noon at 345 Shoreway Road in San Carlos.
The pilot program was launched in September 2021 to provide low-cost, high-quality rain capture devices in an effort to conserve and capture water during California’s drought. The first event was Nov.13, 2021, when 330 purchased rain barrels were distributed to San Mateo County residents. After the first event, there were still nearly 200 residents on the waitlist for rain barrels, prompting a second distribution event.
“This program aimed to educate residents about the water conservation and pollution prevention aspects of rain while providing an easy and affordable way to take action,” Reid Bogert, C/CAG Stormwater Program Specialist, said in a press release.
Bogert said the rain barrel program is one way the county agency hopes to underscore how valuable water is as a resource.
According to Flowstobay.org, for sanitary purposes tap water has additives such as fluoride, salts and inorganic ions that could potentially harm plant roots and soils over time. It’s estimated that 312 gallons of rainwater can be captured for every half-inch of rain that falls on a 1,000 square foot roof, that water can be used for houseplants and gardens potentially saving residents money on their monthly water bill.
“If you live in the county, you can always get the $50 rebate from C/CAG. So, everybody can get at least $50 off of an $80 barrel,” Bogert said.
Residents can also receive a rebate for rain barrels purchased aside from the program with a list of suggested barrels on Flows to Bay. Flows to Bay and C/CAG rain barrel rebate program is one of the strategic solutions residents can participate in to alleviate issues surrounding rainwater runoff.
The Bay Area Water Supply and Conservation Agency is also offering up to $200 rebates to residents who qualify for the rebate in limited areas around the county.
Additionally, the joint agency effort is offering a $300 rebate program for lawn replacement projects and an additional $300 to add a rain garden feature to the project. Lyngso Garden Materials agreed to provide more information regarding the program.
