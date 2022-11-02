Water falling from the sky? That is exactly what Piotr Blaszczak messaged his friends when he woke up to Tuesday’s rain fall.
“I got dressed this morning just to walk around in the rain,” Blaszczak said while walking on B Street in downtown San Mateo.
The brief rain was around half to three-quarters of an inch on Skyline Boulevard, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Canepa.
And he said there is a chance San Mateo County residents could see more rain in the following days and early next week.
“It’s a lot colder and with an unstable atmosphere, there’s a tendency for a few showers and isolated lightning,” Canepa said.
Thursday morning and heading into Friday, residents should expect temperatures around the mid 40s, with a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday drying up. However, Saturday could bounce back into a drizzle.
The six- to 10-day outlook is leaning likely above normal chances for precipitation heading into next week. And the eight- to 14-day outlook is leaning above normal chances of rain. But it would take a lot more rain than this storm to get out of long-term drought deficits, Canepa added.
“It’s a good start, not a full recovery but a good start,” Canepa said.
However, we are still anticipating a La Niña weather pattern this winter to persist over the Equatorial Pacific, which usually in the county typically experiences near to below average rainfall, according to the Weather Service.
“Obviously, it’s not always a slam-dunk and we can have La Niña events where we can see above average rainfall,” Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass said previously.
In Lake Tahoe, it rained on Tuesday and around 3 p.m. temperatures were in the low 30s, which will support snow, Canepa said.
“It snowed in Blue Canyon off Interstate 80 and in a few hours it should reach Tahoe,” said Canepa.
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, during the hours of 1-8 p.m. the Weather Service predicts the first significant snowfall for the Sierra Mountains, which is expected to receive 3 to 8 inches of snow above 5,500 feet elevation, and 8 to 17 inches of snow above 7,000 feet elevation during that time span.
Additionally, strong wind gusts around 55 mph over mountain crests could be anticipated.
The Weather Service highly discourages traveling, warning major travel delays and predicts near white-out conditions with possible road closures at times.
For residents planning to travel up to Lake Tahoe this weekend, Canepa suggests checking with the local National Weather Service website for more information on weather conditions or Caltrans for road conditions for travel restrictions over the Donner Summit and updates regarding snow chains.
