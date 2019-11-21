Racist graffiti was found around the intersection of De Anza Boulevard and Polhemus Road in San Mateo over the weekend, according to police.
Police responded to a call at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, and found two racist messages written in black wax on the street and sidewalk around the Safeway at 100 De Anza Blvd., said police spokesman Officer Michael Haobsh.
No suspects have been identified and police have been unable to secure surveillance footage of the vandalism.
Haobsh described the vandalism as hate speech, but said it does not qualify as a hate crime. He urged anyone with street-facing cameras near the incident to reach out to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.