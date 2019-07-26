A purse was stolen from an unattended shopping cart in the San Carlos Trader Joe’s Tuesday afternoon while just minutes later a wallet was forcibly grabbed from a purse hanging on a shoulder of a woman walking in the alley between the grocery store and Walgreens, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The incidents took place between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and the suspect, described as a man with a dark complexion and wearing blue jeans, fled on foot toward El Camino Real from 1482 El Camino Real. Deputies searched the area, but couldn’t find him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
It is unknown if the two incidents are related. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone to be aware of their surroundings, keep purses and bags strapped across the body and report all suspicious people and behavior to law enforcement immediately. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (650) 599-1536, or you may also remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
