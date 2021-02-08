The California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Feb. 25 with host a virtual public meeting that will feature the outlook for this year’s sport and commercial ocean fisheries.
The webinar meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The meeting will also feature a review of last year’s salmon fisheries and spawning escapement, according to the CDFW.
The meeting marks the beginning of a two-month long public process used to develop the annual sport and commercial ocean salmon fishing regulations.
The public is invited to attend the meeting.
More information about the upcoming meeting , can be found by visiting https://wildlife.ca.gov/Fishing/Ocean/Regulations/Salmon/preseason.
