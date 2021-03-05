Foster City officials will hold a third community meeting on a levee improvement project next week, and they hope members of the public will continue to provide feedback.
The city invites the public to participate in the next webinar on March 11 from 5-6:30 p.m. The agenda includes discussion of current construction progress, the importance of public safety and new project renderings.
“I want to thank the Foster City community for their continued engagement,” said Project Manager Paul Nagengast. “We are here to discuss the construction progress we have made thus far, as well as answer any questions. We appreciate your patience as we move forward with this important project.”
To participate in the webinar, access the following Zoom link https://fostercity-org.zoom.us/j/82886244409 or dial-in with the phone number (669) 900-6833 or (408) 638-0968 and the Webinar ID: 828 8624 4409. Questions may be asked live via chat during the webinar’s Q&A session. Questions can also be submitted ahead of time by emailing leveeproject@fostercity.org with the subject line “Community Q&A.” Visit FosterCityLevee.org to learn more about the project.
