Public health officials in several Bay Area counties and cities said Monday that they plan to announce later this week that the COVID-19 coronavirus shelter-in-place order set to expire this Sunday will be extended through May with limited easing of certain restrictions.
A joint statement sent Monday morning by the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara along with the
city of Berkeley said the shelter order initially issued last month has helped in slowing the spread of the virus and preventing local hospitals from being overwhelmed.
"Hospitalizations have leveled, but more work is needed to safely reopen our communities," the statement said. "Prematurely lifting restrictions could easily lead to a large surge in cases.”
The health officers from the several Bay Area jurisdictions this week will also release a set of indicators that will be used to track progress in COVID-19 preparedness and response.
More information about the shelter order extension, and what restrictions may be eased, will be shared later in the week, the joint statement said.
