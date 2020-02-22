A man who attacked his father in 1998 because God ordered him to now believes he can sell a water displacement energy machine to PG&E for $25 million, jurors were told.
Deputy district attorney Abigail A. Rutherford, in her closing argument Friday in the trial to extend the state hospital commitment for Ramin Jahan Minou, 47, said the divine message that led to the attack in Redwood City and the energy machine are delusions Minou holds.
“This is something he has fixated on for years,” Rutherford said of the machine.
Minou is a danger to the community and should not be released because he has no insight into his mental illness and does not understand his beliefs are delusions, the prosecutor said.
Defense attorney Randy Hey didn’t dispute Minou’s mental illness but asked jurors what evidence was presented that his client is now a physical danger to others.
The prosecution presented the attack, which left the father with a broken orbital bone and fractured skull.
“It was all things that happened in the last century,” Hey said.
Minou has not been violent to anybody in the last 20 years, the attorney said.
When confronted with the argument that his energy device is a delusion, Hey said, Minou walks away.
Minou was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 1998 attack.
The proceeding underway in San Mateo County Superior Court is a prosecution petition to extend his state hospital commitment for two years.
According to the District Attorney’s office, Minou became extremely agitated and had several outbursts causing the court to take a break during testimony by Dr. Nancy Nauman, a clinical psychologist from Napa State Hospital who authored the extension report.
Nauman said Minou lacked the ability to control his behavior even in the courtroom, prosecutor Rutherford told jurors.
