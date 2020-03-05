The proposal to build a new senior living facility in central Millbrae divided officials and residents, as some feel the project is an advancement opportunity for the community while others think it is incompatible with the neighborhood.
The Millbrae Planning Commission weighed a proposal from applicant Alice Kuang to build a seven-story residence which would offer 83 rooms to seniors at 97 Broadway, during a meeting Monday, March 2.
The proposal is a resurrected version of a project from 2016 which Kuang brought back to life with hopes of building near downtown. Commissioner Jean Joh though noted officials felt the project was too big when they first reviewed it, and the new version is even more ambitious.
“I just don’t know if this is where it should be for the size that it is,” said Joh, who claimed the plans exacerbated earlier concerns. Her colleague on the commission Cathy Quigg shared a similar perspective, according to video of the meeting.
Those opinions reflected the thoughts of neighbors who own property adjacent to the proposed site and fear the development would tower over their land and ruin their quality of life.
A small apartment complex currently occupies the site. That would be demolished to make way for a project rising up to 80 feet with 83 units ranging in size from studios to one-bedrooms, plus living units for managers. In all, the maximum occupancy proposed for the project is 98 people, according to plans.
Before construction can start, officials must grant a special permit because the existing zoning prohibits such dense and tall construction in the residential neighborhood. No decision was made at the most recent meeting, and ultimately the Millbrae City Council will determine the proposal’s fate.
Advocates for the project noted it falls just beyond the boundaries of the Millbrae Station Area Specific Plan, which allows for a similar sort of development near the city’s transportation hub.
Also, officials are expecting to soon update the city’s general plan and downtown specific plan to loosen zoning restrictions and building policies to allow for taller and more dense residential construction.
With an expectation that the area will soon accommodate many other similar projects, Commissioner Alan Wong said officials should try to refine the proposal in a fashion to make it more appealing to neighbors.
“There is always a transition period and we need to figure out how we can work with each other to satisfy the neighbors,” he said. “Hopefully we find a solution that is a win-win.”
He also noted the project is only a short distance from large projects such as the Magnolia, which offers 250 units to senior citizens, and across the street from the Belamor apartment building.
Commission Chair Anders Fung attempted to reconcile the concerns raised by neighbors and commissioners against the need to build more senior housing to accommodate an aging community. He also maintained reservations regarding the city’s infrastructure capacity to accommodate such a large project.
To build consensus, he encouraged the developer to host a public outreach meeting and work with residents who fear the project will overwhelm the neighborhood.
“Trying to strike a balance between what everyone wants will be important,” he said.
For her part, Joh said she hopes any community discussions about the project will take place under the assumption that everyone recognizes the need for senior housing, but also that development should be appropriate for the community.
“We just need to make sure the project is in the right place,” she said.
