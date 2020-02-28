Questions, criticism and thank-you’s greeted a representative of Greystar development at a community meeting on the company’s plans for 540 housing units, along with office and retail, along El Camino Real in Redwood City.
One speaker at the Wednesday meeting welcomed the 1601 El Camino Real development called the South Main Mixed-Use project because the building site is now rich with needles and broken glass — and another Redwood City resident, Kayvon Pourmirzaie, thanked Greystar for its ideas that are in line with city development guidelines.
“The location you’re trying to redevelop is an absolute mess,” Pourmirzaie added.
Resident Stephen Hernandez asked if Greystar will be using local union labor for its project and spoke about construction workers commuting from sites including Sacramento to jobs on the Peninsula.
Hernandez said he works at a Brisbane site.
“I want to work here,” he said.
Greystar representative Jonathan Fearn responded that the company has used local union labor for aspects of its previous local projects and is discussing future work with building trades.
Resident Jim Coffman called the planned buildings beautiful — but added that they look like Los Angeles or Orange County.
“It doesn’t look like Redwood City,” Coffman said.
He also told Greystar he doesn’t want any more traffic on Roosevelt Avenue, a sentiment that won support from several others at the meeting held at the Veterans Memorial Senior Center in Redwood City.
Another resident said parking in the area is already a problem and that along Fay Street, “I can’t even park in front of my house.”
An offsite development at 1304 El Camino Real will provide affordable housing associated with the development, according to the Redwood City staff.
Greystar representative Fearn said the developer hopes to go before the Redwood City Council in August. The draft environmental impact report on the project has not been released yet, he said.
The project site is just north of Woodside Road on the east side of El Camino Real. Applicant Greystar had proposed 291 residential units and approximately 587,000 square feet of office and commercial space. The City Council held a September study session to provide preliminary comment on the project and the applicant added 249 housing units and reduced office space by 19,000 square feet, a city staff report said.
A total of 1,724 on-site parking spaces and 245 bicycle spaces would be provided at the development. South Main is located at the southern edge of downtown and composed of five contiguous blocks totaling 8 1/3 and one separate block of about one-tenth of an acre, according to the staff report.
About 30 people attended the Wednesday event.
