The coalition working to place a 1 cent sales tax hike for public transportation on the November ballot announced Tuesday the effort is being put on hold because of the spread of novel coronavirus.
Known as FASTER Bay Area, the sales tax would have raised $100 billion over several decades for regional rail and express bus projects, among others. The coalition promoting the tax includes the Silicon Valley Leadership Group and the Bay Area Council, two business advocacy organizations, as well as urban planning organization SPUR.
“With the global threat of COVID-19 hitting our community hard, we have had to re-evaluate our plans,” the coalition said in a statement. “Considering the uncertainty of the legislative season, the urgent need to focus all our attention on the immediate challenge of COVID-19 and the complexity of what we are trying to accomplish with FASTER, it has been determined that we need to push out beyond the 2020 election cycle and continue our efforts on a different time frame.”
The coalition said it will continue to work toward passing legislation to authorize a Bay Area ballot initiative, but has not yet determined which election cycle it will target.
“We believe additional time we will have will make the FASTER framework even stronger by allowing us to build on the robust work that has been done to date,” according to the statement. The group said it has held more than 500 meetings, from open community forums to discussions with transit and local government officials, on the proposed legislation.
Even under normal circumstances, it would have been a challenge to get the measure on the November ballot, the coalition noted in the statement. Since it would need to be “urgency” legislation, meaning it’s enacted in the same year it’s passed, the bill would have needed supermajority support in both the State Assembly and Senate rather than the 50% plus one. It would also need Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature by June 24 rather than the Sept. 30 deadline for non-urgency bills, according to the statement. The coalition ultimately determined those hurdles could not be accomplished in the tight timeframe.
FASTER has been discussed numerous times by the Caltrain board as a possible answer to the railroad’s financial challenges. Caltrain desperately needs a dedicated funding source, officials say, and the goal was to have that source be FASTER or a 1/8 cent sales tax hike in San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties that would generate $108 million specifically for Caltrain. In this period of uncertainty, it’s unclear if the latter effort will move forward either.
“How willing people are going to be to support revenue measures in the near future is going to be impacted by the pain everyone is feeling right now,” said Caltrain Board Member Charles Stone, also a Belmont councilman. “We’re going to have to see what the community sentiment is on the backend of this and we don’t even know when that will be or what it will look like.”
Stone said Caltrain taxes aren’t top of mind as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but did note that if the problem persists long enough, then Caltrain’s financial situation could be desperate.
“If Caltrain ridership remains really, really depressed by this crisis for months we may have to look at [a 1/8 cent sales tax] no matter what regardless of public sentiment,” he said.
