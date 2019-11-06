A Foster City resident is primed to take one of the two open seats on the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District Board of Trustees while an appointed incumbent appears to be edging out his fellow San Matean for the second seat.
Foster City resident Alison Proctor received 35.4% of the votes to lead the race, while appointed incumbent Ken Chin received 32.8% of the vote, only 255 votes ahead of San Mateo resident Annie Tsai, who received 31.66% of the vote.
While results posted Tuesday, Nov. 5, are only preliminary and elections officials will continue tallying votes over the coming days, all signs pointed to Proctor winning her first campaign for office.
“I’ve never run for anything before. I’m feeling good and I’m really excited to move forward and help make our schools better for all the kids,” she said.
Meanwhile, Tsai and Chin offered measured perspectives, noting the slim margin separating the two candidates.
“We ran a great campaign, got a lot of support, and I’m hopeful for an outcome in our favor,” said Tsai, who remained optimistic the last-minute push to knock on doors and rally support over the weekend would pay dividends in coming ballot tallies.
Chin meanwhile declined to comment publicly on the race which he considered it too close to call, preferring instead to wait until more ballots were counted. Chin was appointed to the board following the abrupt resignation of former board president Nancy Kohn-Hsieh.
Looking ahead, Proctor expressed enthusiasm over the opportunity to fill the seat vacated by her fellow Foster City resident Audrey Ng, who chose not to seek re-election.
“I’m a little nervous, shocked and excited,” said Proctor. “This has been a long process, I didn’t know what to expect. Coming out strong in the beginning is exciting and I’m just thrilled.”
As a priority, Proctor said she will use her skills as a certified public accountant to bring greater clarity to the district’s finances and communicate those issues clearly to the school community.
“My goal is to bring some transparency and clarity to the budget,” she said.
Furthermore, Proctor said she planned to work alongside the district’s teachers to assure students are consistently offered top tier educators.
“I’m interested in making sure all students get the best education they can and that teachers feel appreciated and that we are attracting and retaining top talent,” she said.
But first, Proctor said she looks forward to familiarizing herself with the internal machinations of the district, with hopes of getting up to speed quickly.
“Assuming this all holds, I’ll be the newest board member, so I have a lot to learn,” she said.
