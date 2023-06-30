A prisoner in custody at the Redwood City Maguire Correctional Facility accused of stabbing a guard with a pencil while trying to escape, will have his case reviewed by a mental health diversion court after he was restored to competence at the state hospital, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Randy Estrella, 28, of Daly City, is accused of stabbing the guard in the temple on Dec. 28 while trying to escape, the DA’s Office said.
The guard’s doctor advised that if the wound had been lower on the temple it could have been fatal, noting it narrowly missed his brain, the DA’s Office said.
Estrella had previously attempted to escape in April and has mental health issues, according to the DA’s Office. He was in prison on misdemeanor charges.
On Thursday, June 29, Estrella’s attorney petitioned for mental health diversion court. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, attempted escape from jail and resisting arrest. If convicted, he could face seven years in state prison. He returns to mental health court Aug. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.