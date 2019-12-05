A 46-year-old Milpitas man who molested his 6-year-old niece in South San Francisco in 2017 and 2018 was sentenced to seven years in state prison Wednesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
In custody on $600,000 bail, Billy Osias pleaded no contest to four counts of felony child molestation in August prior to the start of his jury trial. He received 599 days credit for time served, was required to register as a sex offender and received an order not to have contact with the victim for 10 years, according to prosecutors.
Between Nov. 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018, Osias is said to have on six different occasions inappropriately touched his 6-year-old niece, kissed her on the lips, showed her a sex scene in a movie and told her he wanted to perform sex acts with her when she is older, according to prosecutors.
Osias has a prior conviction in Texas for felony indecency with a child who is not his relative in 1999, according to prosecutors.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Al Serrato described Osias’ offenses as reprehensible because of the trauma they inflicted on a young child, and hoped the punishment Osias received brings justice to the victim.
Osias’ defense attorney Alex Bernstein was not immediately available for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.