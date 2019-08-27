A man accused of driving a getaway car for his girlfriend while she robbed two Bay Area banks in 2017 was sentenced Monday to four years in prison, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Phillip Wilson Jr., 48, of San Francisco, waited outside the Wells Fargo Bank on Linden Avenue in South San Francisco in a Mercedes-Benz Nov. 6, 2017, as his girlfriend Kenyonna Farr entered wearing a jumpsuit, sunglasses and Oakland Raiders hat, prosecutors said.
Farr placed a grocery bag before the bank teller, said she had a gun, and demanded money. She secured $323, then jumped into Wilson’s car and they sped off together, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Two weeks later, Farr and Wilson robbed another bank in Oakland before they were apprehended and linked to both robberies, prosecutors said.
Farr was sentenced in federal court in March to 7 1/2 in prison with a term of supervised release of three years for two counts of bank robbery and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.
Wilson pleaded no contest Monday to one count of felony robbery, and admitted to being a prior offender, according to prosecutors. He was sentenced to the four-year term with 428 days credit for time already served.
