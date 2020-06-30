While PRIDE celebrations took place nationally over the weekend, an act of vandalism struck the San Carlos-based Church of the Epiphany.
A heart-shaped wooden display, painted as a rainbow with words “Love Wins” carved into it, was broken in half Saturday evening on the corner of Arroyo Avenue and Cedar Street. The incident, which was caught on surveillance, was the fourth to occur at the church following the erection of similar displays beginning around 2016.
“My motivation for putting up these displays is to be a symbol of love for our LGBTQ members, especially teenagers. That’s the same group of people that are hurt when you pull down these messages. That’s what makes us sad. It hurts the same people we’re trying to welcome,” said the Rev. Alan Gates, the senior associate rector of the Church of the Epiphany.
For years now, the Episcopal Church on 1839 Arroyo Ave. has experienced acts of vandalism to various LGBTQ welcoming displays. Two years ago, one of six rainbow painted doors with the message “God’s doors are open to all” running across them was loaded into a truck and discarded in a local runoff creek. The incident occurred twice in one week, inspiring community members to donate extra doors each time to repair the display.
Following the theft of the doors, another set was pushed over and just last year someone managed to rip down the PRIDE flag hanging above the red entrance to the church. Since then, the church and community members have invested more than $1,000 into purchasing security cameras.
“I want to reinforce that we are really appreciative of the feedback and support from the community. We heard from teachers and counselors that they were appreciative students can see such welcoming messages across from campus,” said Gates.
While the Sheriff’s Office has yet to discover any leads on who the suspects may be, Gates said the church has reason to believe the incidents were caused by the same small group of people. Mayor Ron Collins said acts of vandalism toward any group of people in San Carlos is “incredibly objectionable” but not surprising.
“We’re a very inviting and welcoming and inclusive community. I guess because we are that way there are people who find it hard to be accepting of that. They choose to take out their insecure feelings on symbols,” said Collins.
Vice Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan shared Mayor Collins’ disappointment in the “cowardly act,” adding such incidents act as a reminder to the community that there is still work to be done to push back against acts of hostility.
“When these acts occur, I think they’re designed and intended to hurt others. I believe we’re a resilient community and a community of acceptance and love and I believe those values will prevail,” she said.
Local officials are currently investigating the incident and the church has paused any repairs of the display to assist officials with the investigation. Though creating the displays can become expensive, estimating at nearly $500 worth of paint for the heart display alone, church staff intend to continue organizing and erecting symbols of appreciation for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transexual and queer community.
“The positive response has far outweighed the acts of these people really intent on damaging these symbols. It’s a community effort to put them up and we will do our best to continue doing so,” said Gates.
