An estimated 89 acres of brush and grass near Upper Crystal Springs Reservoir in San Mateo County will be burned by Cal Fire this Wednesday, weather permitting.
The location of the prescribed fire is around the Sheep Camp Trail on the Interstate 280 corridor. The objective is to reduce fire fuel, lower the risk of a larger fire and to increase coastal prairie habitat that is disappearing due to lack of disturbance and brush encroachment. This will be a one- or two-day burn, according to Cal Fire.
