If you see smoke rising near Interstate 280 Friday morning, don’t worry: Fire season isn’t upon us quite yet.
It’s approaching fast, though, and Cal Fire has two prescribed burns planned for San Mateo County Friday. One is a 5-acre burn on the San Andreas Dam, and the other will take place on 20 acres of land at the Filoli Historic House and Garden, according to a statement from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
These burns are meant to reduce the risk of large, uncontrollable fires, said Jonathan Cox, deputy chief of Cal Fire’s San Mateo division. Prescribed burns can also help create a more balanced ecosystem and clear out invasive species.
“I think what we’ve really seen after the, you know, five years of destructive fire that kind of culminated in 2020 is just a recognition of the need to get more good fire on the landscape,” he said.
Both of Friday’s burns are focused on clearing vegetation. The Filoli burn will tackle nonnative grass, while the San Andreas Dam burn is a routine operation by Cal Fire and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission.
“They have to keep the dam faces clear,” said Cecile Juliette, Cal Fire CZU’s public information officer. “That’s something that we try to do every year.”
Behind every prescribed fire is a long process of preparations and precautions. The first step is choosing a location for the burn.
“We’re fairly limited in where we can put fire on the ground,” Cal Fire CZU unit forester and division chief Rich Sampson. Not everywhere in the county is safe for prescribed fire, he said, and most burns take place far from residential areas said.
Once the location and goal of the burn are chosen, landowners get involved and cost and liability discussions take place. Biological and archaeological studies are conducted to create a plan of attack, and smoke management and air quality plans are developed.
Even after all these steps are completed, there’s no certainty that the burn can take place. In fact, there’s only a fifty-fifty chance that the burns will happen Friday, said Sampson. Conditions have to “come into prescription” to carry out a burn: Air temperature, humidity, wind, fuel moisture and fuel temperature all have to be optimal, and there are air quality concerns to take into account.
During a good year, the CZU unit can carry out about eight prescribed burns, Sampson said. Some years, due to intense fire seasons or poor burning conditions, they can’t do any.
California used to experience wildfires every 30 to 80 years, Cox said. European settlement brought fire suppression, development and other factors that caused fuels to build up. Now, the focus is on getting “good fire” back into the state.
Prior to European settlement and fire suppression, cultural burning was a key part of indigenous land management.
“For a long time, there were people on this land who managed it in a way that maybe we can learn from, right?” Cox said.
The Amah Mutsun Land Trust, established by the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band, has participated in burns near Pescadero and Santa Cruz, Sampson said.
Most prescribed burns are planned for the fall and spring. As California leaves spring behind and starts to enter the height of fire season, Cox said, Cal Fire’s focus shifts to emergency response and preventing large fires.
“For all wildland fires in our area, our mission is to keep 95% of them at 10 acres or less,” he said.
The CZU unit monitors heat, wind and fuel moisture to keep firefighters up to date on the conditions they could face on the job. The weather report is read out three times a day over dispatch, Sampson said, and fuel moisture samples are taken every other week.
“It’s a lot of homework for the firefighters … so when they do get out there, they know what to expect,” he said.
Cal Fire expects an active fire season despite California’s wet winter, Cox said. The winter rains brought desperately-needed water to the state, but also caused lots of new plant growth. This new growth is still moist, but it could pose problems later in the season if it dries out. The rains also damaged fire roads, Sampson said.
“It’s a bit of a Catch-22,” Cox said. “The fuels are there. It’s just a matter of when the heat and the wind arrives.”
