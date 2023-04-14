The man accused of driving his Tesla off of a Devil’s Slide cliff in January had his preliminary hearing set for June 12, and San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said he is hoping the CHP will have its report completed on the operability of the vehicle.
Dharmesh Arvin Patel, the man who allegedly drove his Tesla off a cliff near Devil’s Slide on purpose with his wife and two minor children inside believes issues with the vehicle’s operability caused it to go over the cliff, Wagstaffe said.
