As power has returned for many in the Bay Area following a week blustery weather, other residents have been in the dark for three days wondering when their lights will come back on.
As of 2 p.m. Thursday, 21,497 Bay Area residents remained without power, 19,647 of whom live on the Peninsula. But for small business owner Seema Srivastava, who runs RWC Club Pilates in Redwood City, she just wants Pacific Gas & Electric to be more transparent about repair times.
“I would like to know what is going on, I don’t know how bad the situation is?” Srivastava said. “If it is taking a week, I would like to know so I can prepare for it and I can send members to another studio but I am unable to plan for it because PG&E is leaving me on the hook.”
Srivastava, who has owned the studio in Woodside Plaza for a year, said she is worried she will lose members because of the inconvenience and hasn’t been able to properly plan because she was told multiple times the power would be turned on sooner than it has. She is now on day three with no power and her business is at stake.
On Tuesday, more than 112,400 customers, 52,106 on the Peninsula, lost power after high winds exceeding 60 mph swept through the Bay Area from a storm system that brewed over Washington state and will roll through the area until Saturday.
Aaron Johnson, PG&E Bay Region vice president, said the storm caused trees and limbs to fall on power equipment, disrupting service to thousands of customers.
“Normally, it is one or two pieces of infrastructure to repair the circuit, but, in this case, it’s been about a dozen pieces of infrastructure to fix. In one case it was 17,” Johnson said.
It takes the electric company around eight hours to fix one electrical pole, he added. As of Wednesday it was reported that more than 60 poles were down in the county, according to the fire dispatch website. On Wednesday, the electric company had 25 crews working on repairs and by Thursday that number rose to 80.
“We are moving crews from all over the territory as far north as Humboldt and as far south as Fresno to get the work done as quickly as possible,” Johnson said.
The way the electrical circuit is designed there are multiple ways to power each home, this redundancy allows the electrical company options to power homes in a timely fashion, Johnson said. However, the level of devastation the electric company took on during the storm has made it impossible to use those tactics which is why Johnson said it has taken crews days to restore power to some areas.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the majority of Peninsula neighborhoods without power reside in the following neighborhoods: Redwood City’s North Fair Oaks, near Middlefield and Fifth Avenue; Woodside Plaza and Farm Hill neighborhoods; and the neighborhood between Woodside Road and Atherton, best described as south of Woodside Road and north of Stockbridge Avenue. From east to west the same outage border runs a few blocks east of Alameda de las Pulgas on Santa Clara Avenue and west of Kentfield Avenue.
The majority of East Palo Alto remains without power; and Vice Mayor Antonio Lopez said around 100 families are cold and without power. Additionally, schools have been cancelled because of the outages.
“Some folks don’t have warm water yet and a lot of residents have called into the city asking when the power is going to turn on,” Lopez said during a press conference. “This has been an experience that has rocked the community.”
One of his biggest concerns is the senior population; some who might rely heavily on electrified medical equipment. However, he said the city’s library and City Hall is open as a safe haven to escape the cold, receive food and for charging electronic devices. Around a dozen or more residents have used the city’s hub for those services, he added.
“The city of East Palo Alto said the community takes care of each other … that is the type of kinship we have here,” Lopez said.
The electric company prioritizes outages based on how long the service has been out, the amount of people being affected in a given circuit, and communicating with county and city officials to identify critical facilities that rely on power, such as fire and police stations, medical centers and schools, Johnson said.
While Lopez understands how the electric company prioritizes, he is asking the company to finish the work so the community can move on with their lives.
“For us this is individual lives,” Lopez said.
Johnson said the wind event was a unique situation coupled with a long-term drought, heavy storms and wind, which weakened trees that fell on the electrical equipment. However, Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, expressed the electric company’s need for improved infrastructure.
“It seems the infrastructure is more 1923 than 2023 and it doesn’t feel acceptable,” Becker said.
The National Weather Service’s forecast expects overnight lows for the remainder of the week to reach mid-30s to low 40s and Becker said if the electric grid is not resolved quickly it could turn a serious situation into very serious, fast.
Johnson said crews are working around the clock to fix the situation and believes the majority of power will be restored by 10 p.m. on Thursday, however, he admits it won’t be true for everyone.
Part of the effort to restore power caused PG&E to close a portion of Highway 101 in all directions between Marsh and Willow roads Thursday afternoon as crews repaired infrastructure near the Belle Haven Substation in Menlo Park.
“The quantity of work is the biggest challenge,” Johnson said. “We know we have some work to do to improve our performance.”
As a safety message to the community, Johnson said there was one instance of a downed power line where a resident tied a yellow ribbon to it to warn it was there; however, he said the resident is lucky that line wasn’t charged or they may have been fatally injured.
“It is important to assume they are energized,” Johnson said. If you see a downed power line, don’t touch them, call 911 immediately and then call PG&E.”
