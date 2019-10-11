Amidst some reports that power was beginning to be restored in parts of San Mateo County darkened as a precaution for high fire danger, Pacific Gas and Electric could not provide a timeline for a complete return to full power for more than 14,700 households as of Thursday evening.
After the strong wind gusts that prompted the shutoffs subsided Thursday evening, Pacific Gas and Electric began visual inspections of its transmission lines in the county, paving the way for power restoration. But it could still take up to five days before power is restored, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
During visual inspections, residents should expect to see low-flying helicopters and extra PG&E crews on the ground.
“We’re very sorry about the situation and we’re doing all we can to bring it back to normalcy,” said PG&E spokesman Tony Kim.
PG&E shut off power because strong winds combined with dry conditions created a critical fire danger. The shutoffs, which began in San Mateo County at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, are mostly occurring southwest of Interstate 280, including in and around Half Moon Bay.
Since the weather event began Wednesday morning, Spring Valley Ridge west of San Andreas Lake saw 32 mph winds — the strongest recorded in the county in that time, according to the National Weather Service. La Honda experienced 28 mph wind gusts while Half Moon Bay saw 13 mph gusts.
North Bay mountains, by contrast, were hit with 74 mph wind gusts.
PG&E set up a community resource center equipped with charging stations, restrooms and bottled water in Half Moon Bay for customers without power. It’s located at the Pasta Moon restaurant at 845 Main St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will remain until power is restored.
During the shutoff, the Sheriff’s Office increased patrols in affected areas.
On the coastside, the County’s Coastside Clinic closed Thursday and the Coastside Adult Day Health Center in Half Moon Bay will remain closed until power returns, according to a press release. Schools remained open Thursday as did Seton Coastside, which operated on a generator, according to the release. Libraries in Half Moon Bay, Portola Valley and Woodside were also closed, but the Woodside library is expected to reopen Friday.
As of Thursday afternoon, 10 California counties have been given the “all clear” while four counties, including San Mateo, were in “partial all clear” status.
Nearly 800,000 PG&E customers in parts of 34 counties in Northern and Central California lost power during the shutoff.
According to PG&E, about 126,000 of those customers have had power restored. More than 6,300 personnel and 44 helicopters are being used in the inspection and restoration effort, according to PG&E.
During the preventive shutoffs in San Mateo County, a brush fire broke out in the Guadalupe Canyon area of San Bruno Mountain late Thursday morning, burning 10 to 11 acres. The fire was 60% contained and its forward progress had been stopped by Thursday evening.
Firefighters with California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the North County Fire Authority battled the blaze with the assistance of aircraft crew dumping water or fire retardant on the flames. Crews were slated to remain through the night. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
