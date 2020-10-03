Prosecutors believe a homeless man arrested in August for violently raping a woman in San Mateo may have raped at least two other women over the summer in San Mateo County, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Alejandro Guevara, 27, was arrested on Aug. 11 for allegedly raping a 62-year-old woman he’d never before met near Ninth Avenue and El Camino Real six days prior. He’s currently in custody on $6 million bail and faces charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.
On Friday, Wagstaffe said police have since reviewed unsolved rape cases in the county and used Guevara’s DNA to potentially connect him to two other victims. Wagstaffe offered no other information, but said new charges could be announced by the end of October.
“If we are able to, we will charge it,” he said.
Guevara allegedly attacked the 62-year-old victim around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 5 while she waited for a bus. After raping her a first time, Guevara knocked her unconscious, raped her a second time and then attempted to conceal her unconscious body in nearby bushes, Wagstaffe said. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The San Mateo Police Officers’ Association that month created a GoFundMe for the victim that raised a total of $111,650. The victim was described in a press release as “the sole provider for her two young boys and 90-year-old frail mother.”
Police said information provided by the community and disseminated by the media was vital in identifying Guevara.
Based on tips, police days after the alleged rape recovered a “LIFEGUARD” sweatshirt Guevara was seen wearing as well as a silver bike he was seen riding on the day of the alleged attack.
Communicating that information to the public generated new leads that ultimately led police to a location in San Mateo where they were able to secure a clear image of the suspect from surveillance footage, police said. That image was shared with the public and generated further evidence and leads.
During a press conference in August, San Mateo police Sgt. Todd Mefford said crimes like this are more rare than a homicide.
“I was raised in San Mateo, I’ve spent 26 years here, and I can count on one hand these type of crimes,” he said. “These are stranger abduction rapes and I think they’re more rare than a homicide.”
