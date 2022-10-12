An altercation at the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo on Tuesday night led to a possible firearm sighting and numerous mallgoers fleeing from the scene, police said.
Police learned that an altercation had taken place around 8:46 p.m. between two groups of people at the Shake Shack. As one group fled the area, witnesses reported seeing a firearm brandished, which caused multiple mallgoers to run from the area of the North Block in fear.
An officer had already been on duty at the scene and immediately called for backup, the San Mateo Police said. The area of South El Camino Real became blocked after officers "flooded" the area while conducting a search for the suspects.
Two suspects were apprehended as they fled the mall northbound, but two others who fled the opposite direction remain outstanding.
Police did not recover any firearms nor was there any evidence that shots were fired. There were also no reports of injuries to any bystanders.
According to police, it appears that this altercation was limited to those involved, and the mall and its patrons are not related to the circumstances surrounding the details of said dispute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.