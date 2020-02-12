A Portola Valley man who prosecutors say failed to pay $950,628 in taxes to the state — and had more than $600,000 in cash at his home — has a March 16 jury trial.
Russell Howard Deutsch, 60 is the chief executive officer, chief financial officer and director of the Old Port Lobster Shack and Portola Valley Lobster Shack, according to prosecutors.
Deutsch operated restaurants In Redwood City, Portola Valley and San Jose.
He failed to report accurate taxable sales from his businesses over eight years, prosecutors said.
Deutsch was arraigned in April 2016 and remains out of custody on $290,000 bail bond.
In 2018 a defense motion to return the more than $600,000 found at his home was denied, prosecutors said.
