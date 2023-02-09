A winter celebration at Portola Redwoods State Park is taking place this Super Bowl Sunday, with the event encouraging people to see the park’s old-growth redwoods and new upgrades to the outside of the visitor center.
The event is being hosted by the Portola and Castle Rock Foundation, a state-chartered cooperating association that works to improve the visitor experience and offers financial help to the park to upgrade trails, fix park tools and other amenities. The event will offer free hot drinks, art for sale by local nature artist Patricia Larenas, docent-led hikes throughout the morning, and a visitor center porch warming ceremony at 1 p.m. The Winter Day event starts Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Eric Schmidt with the Portola and Castle Rock Foundation said the park is known for its large old-growth redwood forests and camping in the summer, with two creeks running through the park that are at peak condition after the recent storms. The famous Tip Toe waterfall is full following the winter storms, with banana slugs, salamanders and newts as common sightings.
“This time of year is a beautiful time in the park,” Schmidt said. “There are new sprouts, wild mushrooms and waterfalls. It is a lovely time to come.”
The park’s 2,800 acres is known for its large redwood forest on 18 miles of trail in San Mateo County in La Honda. Native Americans lived on the land before settlers came and used the area for lumber harvesting beginning in the 1860s, according to the park website. The Masons built the visitor’s park, and the state bought the land in 1945. The Portola Redwoods State Park opened in 1945 and has steadily increased in size since, thanks to conservation efforts. The park was not affected by the fires but has been by the recent droughts. It recently had temporary campground closures for overnight use due to low water levels amid the shortage.
The porch ceremony will celebrate the recent upgrades to the outside front porch area of the historic visitor center, recently completed by the Portola and Castle Rock Foundation. Improvements include rebuilding the stone water fountain, replacing all the benches, adding new redwood planter boxes for native plants, a bike rack and new sign casings. The benches and boxes came from fallen redwood trees from the forest. Tracy Schwartz, project manager with Portola and Castle Rock Foundation, said the five-year project focused on fixing deterioration and creating a more welcoming community space for people who arrive at the park and for people who use the visitor center amenities. Schwartz said the capital improvement project was a blend of knowledge and support of local experts and contractors to improve the park experience for visitors.
“We have looked at this like a face-lift,” Schwartz said. “This is the entrance to the park.”
Portola and Castle Rock Foundation funded the repairs to help the state, as more significant repairs are needed to the roof and electrical infrastructure. However, Schmidt said it would likely take a nonprofit private-public partnership to make further improvements to the interior.
According to organizers, a $10 vehicle day use fee is required for visiting, with no reliable cellphone coverage once inside the canyon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.