A winter celebration at Portola Redwoods State Park is taking place this Super Bowl Sunday, with the event encouraging people to see the park’s old-growth redwoods and new upgrades to the outside of the visitor center.

The event is being hosted by the Portola and Castle Rock Foundation, a state-chartered cooperating association that works to improve the visitor experience and offers financial help to the park to upgrade trails, fix park tools and other amenities. The event will offer free hot drinks, art for sale by local nature artist Patricia Larenas, docent-led hikes throughout the morning, and a visitor center porch warming ceremony at 1 p.m. The Winter Day event starts Sunday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Eric Schmidt with the Portola and Castle Rock Foundation said the park is known for its large old-growth redwood forests and camping in the summer, with two creeks running through the park that are at peak condition after the recent storms. The famous Tip Toe waterfall is full following the winter storms, with banana slugs, salamanders and newts as common sightings.

