State Highway 35 in Daly City will be named after Filipina activist Alice Pena Bulos after the California State Legislature passed a resolution Friday, Assemblyman Phil Ting announced.
Ting, D-San Francisco, authored the resolution which calls for the portion of the highway running through Daly City, also known as Skyline Boulevard, to be designated as the Alice Pena Bulos Memorial Highway.
Friday’s approval is the last step for the name dedication and allows for private funding for the new signs with Bulos’ name.
Bulos, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 86, is credited with playing an influential role in Filipino American politics, and was commonly known throughout her community as "Tita Alice."
