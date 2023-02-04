A new fishing boat is on its way to the Port of Redwood City, continuing the city and port’s mission of revitalizing the waterfront area.
“The port really wants to activate the water font and provide opportunities for people to come buy locally sourced fresh fish,” said Mary Elise Conzelmann, Port of Redwood City spokesperson. “We’re really excited about the new vendor.”
Captain Sean Cross of the fishing vessel Smeagol will be bringing in fresh caught fish to the Redwood City port when weather allows, Conzelmann said. She encouraged the community to follow the Port of Redwood City on its social media platforms for updates on the new fishing vendor.
Cross comes to the port with more than 35 years of fishing experience, Conzelmann said. He’ll be offering the public a selection of fish likely from Thursday to Sunday, she added. While at the port, Conzelmann said visitors can also check out The Blue Fish Kitchen, a food truck offering a selection of seafood tacos, chowder, fish and chips and other tasty finds also Thursday through Sunday.
“The Blue Fish Kitchen has been a partner at the Port for several years. We are excited to have them parked at our waterfront, offering a variety of delicious fresh fish dishes,” Conzelmann wrote in an email. “The Blue Fish Kitchen has been a great tenant that provides public benefit, and we have no intention of losing them.”
The offerings are part of the port’s vision to reactivate the port. The port’s previous fishing vendor, Pioneer Seafoods, helped propel that vision forward after relocating from San Francisco to the Port of Redwood City in 2020.
Pioneer Seafoods and the port parted ways last October after, Conzelmann said, the fishing crew stopped operation in February of 2022. Conzelmann said Pioneer Seafoods is welcomed back to the port as a “transient vessel” any time, given that they alert the port of their intentions to return at least 48 hours in advance and are meeting regulatory requirements to sell fresh fish.
Meanwhile, Conzelmann said the port remains committed to its goal of bringing community activities to the port with events like PortFest, a free waterfront festival featuring live music, food trucks, vendor booths and other recreational activities.
The port also hosts car shows, drive-in movies and the annual Zoppe Circus show and Conzelmann said the port is interested in hosting more waterfront concerts in the spring.
In the future, port Executive Director Kristine Zortman has said officials are interested in welcoming additional amenities such as a waterfront restaurant or a museum to complement the Marine Science Institute, a nonprofit offering hands-on experiences with marine life.
The port, city and the Water Emergency Transportation Authority are also moving forward on plans to establish a new ferry terminal in the area which would help bring foot traffic through the port while connecting workers to both San Francisco and the East Bay.
“That’s definitely still a key value and the port wants to continue with waterfront activation,” Conzelmann said. “There’s lots on the horizon.”
