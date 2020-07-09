The Port of Redwood City is the recipient of a $1,169,710 grant in the 2020 Port Security Grant Program, from the Department of Homeland Security, officials announced Wednesday.
The award is part of the annual Port Security Grant Program, designed to protect critical port infrastructure from threats that could impact public safety, supply chain disruption, cyber threats or other security challenges.
This is the second year in a row the port has been awarded a PSGP grant.
