The group of Boss Up participants eat lunch and work on their projects. The Nesian Night Market will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 831 Mahler Road, Burlingame on Friday, July 28.

The future generation of Polynesian entrepreneurs is here and one nonprofit organization is providing a path and platform for them to gain exposure and confidence in their abilities through a night market this Friday.

Samoan Solutions is a nonprofit organization founded in 2008, which provides programs aiming to enhance the quality of life for the Polynesian culture. One of its programs, Boss Up, which is focused on teen entrepreneurship and serves middle and high school students ranging from 12 to 17 years old, is hosting a Nesian Night Market event Friday, July 28, at 803 Mahler Road, in Burlingame.

