The future generation of Polynesian entrepreneurs is here and one nonprofit organization is providing a path and platform for them to gain exposure and confidence in their abilities through a night market this Friday.
Samoan Solutions is a nonprofit organization founded in 2008, which provides programs aiming to enhance the quality of life for the Polynesian culture. One of its programs, Boss Up, which is focused on teen entrepreneurship and serves middle and high school students ranging from 12 to 17 years old, is hosting a Nesian Night Market event Friday, July 28, at 803 Mahler Road, in Burlingame.
The night market is a celebration and showcase for the dozen of participants who created business plans for products like cosmetic products, exercise resistance bands and hand-made jewelry during the eight week program. Co-Founder Epi Amuavae said the purpose of the program is to open the world up to the participants and help build their confidence.
“Before we know it, these kids are going to be graduating high school and looking for jobs and we want them to be ready for that,” Amuavae said.
During the program, participants learn how to use design programs, budget and plan for business expenses. Simultaneously, there is a media program that teaches kids social media tools and photography and editing skills. Aside from creating an enriching learning environment, facilitator Cassandra Stanley said the organization is also providing a safe space for the participants.
“A lot of them are really close and do everything together,” Stanley said. “The main goal is to create a community space for the younger kids.”
The organization also went on multiple field trips touring and speaking with Polynesian business owners who spoke about their own journeys. It’s good for the participants to see someone that looks like them owning and running a business, and it can help build their confidence that their dreams are obtainable, Amuavae said
Friday’s night market will feature multiple participants who are either pitching their business ideas or selling products. One of those participants, Aleina Lene, who created a cosmetic lip gloss and lip scrub product called Kissable, said she really enjoys lip gloss products and she wanted to see her community represented in the space.
“You don’t really see Pacific Islander’s selling cosmetic products and I added essential oils and scents to the products. One of them is coconut to represent my culture,” Lene said.
It will also feature around a dozen food vendors such as Kiss My Boba, Irie’s Bites and Alisi’s Kitchen. And there will be seven merchandising booths such as Wunnaone, Mobbligated Clothing, Lil Jeweler Li and AK Candle Company. The night market will have a DJ and is open to the public from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. free of charge. Donations are welcomed to support the organization’s programs. Additionally, the organization offers year round memberships ranging from $25 a person to $75 for its programs and offers business memberships and artist workspaces for around $600 a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.