A Redwood City man in crisis Wednesday night left his house with a loaded handgun in his pocket to waiting police who used de-escalation techniques to get him to surrender peacefully and turn the gun over to them.
At about 5:35 p.m. June 14, Redwood City police got two 911 hangups but on one of the calls a man was heard in the background asking for help. Prior calls to the location showed a 30-year-old man with a history of mental illness lived there. Officers responded to the location with Crisis Negotiations Unit officers as well, according to police.
The man’s brother exited and police found out he was going through a crisis, was armed with a handgun, and had made threats to harm his brother who left. The subject’s brother exited the residence and advised that his brother was in fact going through a crisis and was armed with a handgun. Officers learned the person going through the crisis made criminal threats to harm his brother. Using time and distance, the officers were able to formulate a plan and create a de-escalated environment, according to police.
After his surrender, the man was taken to San Mateo County General Hospital for psychiatric evaluation. For tips regarding any Redwood City cases call the Tip Line at (650) 780-7110.
