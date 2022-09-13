A man driving his car the wrong way at the I-380 split in San Bruno early Friday morning was stopped after a CHP officer crashed their car into his to prevent further damage, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Justin Burgi, 34, of Manteca, is accused of going northbound in the southbound lanes at 65 mph around 4 a.m. Sept. 9. An officer responding to the scene collided their vehicle with Burgi’s car to stop him, resulting in minor injuries to both and another car also getting into an accident.
