Police are on the lookout for several men who got out of a car at the Grand Hyatt at SFO and started shooting at people who were near two parked cars in the valet area Monday night.
Multiple people called 911 to report the shooting at about 7:53 p.m. and responding officers from the San Francisco Police Department arrived to find numerous shell casings from different caliber ammunition. A dark SUV that crashed into a parked vehicle at the hotel was located by police with the woman inside suffering from a gunshot wound that was not life threatening. She was taken to the hospital, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office detectives assigned to the San Francisco International Airport also responded and began an investigation. Through the investigation, they learned that a white Acura SUV pulled up to the Grand Hyatt, and two to three people described by witnesses as Black male adults in their 20s, got out of the Acura and started shooting at people who were near two cars parked in the valet area of the hotel. The suspects then got back into the Acura and drove away quickly. The Acura has since been recovered as an unreported stolen vehicle. At least two other victims reported an attempted carjacking by similar looking males in the vicinity and time of the incident, which is also being investigated, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
This shooting appears to be an isolated incident. The motive for the shooting and association of the suspects to the people they were targeting is still under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives are following up on leads regarding the identities of the suspects and anyone who has information regarding this incident may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
