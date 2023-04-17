San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public’s help in tracking down a man who spat on a parked car, punched and kicked the car and displayed a firearm in the parking garage of a Millbrae grocery store Friday night.
Deputies were dispatched to the Safeway at 525 El Camino Real on a report of a man with a firearm.
The caller said he was parked in the store’s garage around 11 p.m. when a man he didn’t know stood in front of the car, lifted his shirt and displayed a black handgun in his waistband.
The man spit on the car window, punched the windshield and kicked the car, the driver told police.
The suspect got into a white Cadillac Escalade with no license plates and left the area.
Authorities are looking for a 30-year-old Filipino man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, red jacket, white t-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information that could aid in the investigation may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800- 547-2700.
