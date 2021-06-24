A 44-year-old Belmont man walked away from an unsecured adult housing facility Wednesday night, and police are seeking assistance in locating him.

At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, Todd Smith walked away from the facility on the 800 block of Hiller Avenue. He has developmental disabilities and functions similarly to a 12-year-old, according to police.

He often frequents areas of his neighborhood on his own, but left home without a cellphone, ID or any money. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red shirt and green shorts, according to police.

Belmont police ask anyone with any information or who may have seen him from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday to contact them at (650) 595-7400.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription