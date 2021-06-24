A 44-year-old Belmont man walked away from an unsecured adult housing facility Wednesday night, and police are seeking assistance in locating him.
At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, Todd Smith walked away from the facility on the 800 block of Hiller Avenue. He has developmental disabilities and functions similarly to a 12-year-old, according to police.
He often frequents areas of his neighborhood on his own, but left home without a cellphone, ID or any money. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red shirt and green shorts, according to police.
Belmont police ask anyone with any information or who may have seen him from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday to contact them at (650) 595-7400.
