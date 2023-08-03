Police seek help identifying burglary suspects in San Mateo

San Mateo police are asking the public for help in identifying three people who burglarized several homes in the city last month.
On July 14 and July 16, police were called to three separate homes on the 1300 block of Palos Verdes Drive and the 2300 block of Ticonderoga Drive after residents there discovered their homes burglarized. The suspects are described as a white or Hispanic man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 230 pounds, a Hispanic man about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds, and a man of unknown race. Surveillance cameras show the suspects at each location.
