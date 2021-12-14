San Francisco police are asking for help in finding a missing 28-year-old San Mateo woman last seen Saturday in San Francisco.
Nikita New was first reported missing 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, on the 1600 block of 18th Street. New is around 5 feet 1 inch and 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. New lives in San Mateo and frequents coffee shops.
Anyone who sees New should contact their local law enforcement agency and be prepared to provide her current location and clothing description. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco police 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
