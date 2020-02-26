Police in San Francisco are investigating a robbery caught on video, in which suspects robbed a man collecting recyclables on Monday.
The robbery reportedly happened on Osceola Lane in the city’s Bayview neighborhood.
In the video, suspects appear to rob an elderly Asian man of the recyclables he had collected. A suspect also appears to attempt to strike the victim with a weapon.
As onlookers film and taunt the victim, someone in the background can be heard saying, “I hate Asians.” The video has been widely shared on social media.
According to police, officers are currently investigating the incident. They’re trying to locate the victim, as well as the suspects.
Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact police’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.
