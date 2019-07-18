Police are searching for two suspects in an attempted armed robbery early Thursday morning in San Bruno, according to police.
Officers responded at 12:54 a.m. to a closed business on the 400 block of El Camino Real. The investigation found that two suspects entered the business, brandished knives and demanded access to the cash registers.
Employees fled and nothing was taken from the business. The suspects ran away and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
The suspects are described as two men who are 6 feet tall and of medium build. They were last seen wearing black pants and black hooded sweatshirts with the hoods pulled up over their heads and cinched around their faces.
Anyone with information on the case can contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
