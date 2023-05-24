Pacifica police ask the public to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that caused minor injuries to the driver of another vehicle struck early Tuesday, police said.
Officers responded to a 1 a.m. report of a hit-and-run collision on Highway 1 at Fassler Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with the driver of the vehicle that was hit. The driver complained of pain but reported no serious injuries.
Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the suspect’s vehicle — described as a white or light-colored car similar to a Toyota Camry — was northbound on the highway approaching Fassler Avenue when the collision occurred. The suspect’s vehicle — now with obvious front-end damage — then fled the scene, continuing north on the highway.
Police urge anyone with information about the collision to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 and to refer to case number 23-1361.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.