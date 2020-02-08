police report

The street is not a toilet

Someone complained of their neighbor being verbally abusive and throwing dog feces into the street on Fairway Drive in Belmont, it was reported at 2:08 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.

FOSTER CITY

ID theft. Someone reported their case was taken resulting in a missing ID on Balboa Lane, it was reported at 1:32 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.

Burglary. Someone reported an individual attempted to burglarize their home on East Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported at 9:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27.

REDWOOD CITY

Disturbance. A semi-nude woman in her 40s was bathing in a fountain on Broadway, it was reported at 12:19 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

Domestic violence. A woman said she was hit by a man, it was reported at 8:37 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

