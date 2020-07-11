Police reports

Opa!
A person took plates from a restaurant on Burlingame Avenue and broke them in the street, it was reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
SAN BRUNO
Disturbance. Someone on Masson Avenue was screaming and kicking their neighbor’s door, it was reported at 10:32 a.m. Thursday, July 2.
Fireworks. Firefighters responded to a small brush fire started by fireworks on Herman Street, it was reported at 4:47 p.m. Thursday, July 2.
Hit and run. A person hit a parked car on the corner of Fifth and Walnut streets and drove away, it was reported at 7:01 p.m. Monday, June 29.
Assault and battery. A person was punched in the face at a house party on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 1:13 a.m. Sunday, June 28.
Petty theft. A person stole $97 worth of items from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:42 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
Drugs/Narcotics. An officer initiated activity and made an arrest on Sneath Lane, it was reported at 6:42 p.m. Saturday, June 27.
Assault. Two people assaulted another person with a stick, it was reported at 10:37 a.m. Friday, June 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.