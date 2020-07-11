Police reports

Opa!

A person took plates from a restaurant on Burlingame Avenue and broke them in the street, it was reported at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, June 27.

SAN BRUNO

Disturbance. Someone on Masson Avenue was screaming and kicking their neighbor’s door, it was reported at 10:32 a.m. Thursday, July 2.

Fireworks. Firefighters responded to a small brush fire started by fireworks on Herman Street, it was reported at 4:47 p.m. Thursday, July 2.

Hit and run. A person hit a parked car on the corner of Fifth and Walnut streets and drove away, it was reported at 7:01 p.m. Monday, June 29.

Assault and battery. A person was punched in the face at a house party on Huntington Avenue, it was reported at 1:13 a.m. Sunday, June 28.

Petty theft. A person stole $97 worth of items from a store on El Camino Real, it was reported at 6:42 p.m. Saturday, June 27.

Drugs/Narcotics. An officer initiated activity and made an arrest on Sneath Lane, it was reported at 6:42 p.m. Saturday, June 27.

Assault. Two people assaulted another person with a stick, it was reported at 10:37 a.m. Friday, June 26.

