police report

Chickens crossing the road

Chickens were roaming the street on Alhambra Drive in Belmont, it was reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug 29.

BELMONT

Parking complaint. A trailer with its slide out was at Hiller Street and Briarfield Way, it was reported at 1:36 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

Welfare check. A woman was on a deck at Fifth and O’Neill avenues screaming at 8:51 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

Welfare check. Someone was sleeping their car at Broadway and Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 7:02 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.

FOSTER CITY

Theft. Someone’s wallet was found on Chrysopolis Drive, it was reported at 8:21 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. 

