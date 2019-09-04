Chickens crossing the road
Chickens were roaming the street on Alhambra Drive in Belmont, it was reported at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug 29.
BELMONT
Parking complaint. A trailer with its slide out was at Hiller Street and Briarfield Way, it was reported at 1:36 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
Welfare check. A woman was on a deck at Fifth and O’Neill avenues screaming at 8:51 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
Welfare check. Someone was sleeping their car at Broadway and Fifth Avenue, it was reported at 7:02 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31.
FOSTER CITY
Theft. Someone’s wallet was found on Chrysopolis Drive, it was reported at 8:21 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.