Get a room
Someone was arrested after being found asleep inside a shop on San Mateo Avenue in San Bruno at 11:21 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
BURLINGAME
Accident. An accident occurred on Trousdale Drive that caused minor injuries, it was reported at 11:59 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
Identity theft. A credit card was opened in a victim’s name without permission on El Camino Real, it was reported at 3:35 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
FOSTER CITY
Warrant arrest. An officer initiated activity at East Hillsdale Boulevard and arrested a San Francisco resident for a $10,000 misdemeanor warrant for driving under the influence held by the San Bruno Police Department and also for possession of a controlled substance, it was reported at midnight Friday, Sept. 11.
